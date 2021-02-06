3 IAS officers including Athar Aamir Shafi given J&K cadre

JAMMU: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for inter cadre deputation of five young IAS officers to Jammu & Kashmir. Officers are: Akshay Labroo, Athar Aamir Khan, Basharat Qayoom, Krittika Jyotsna and Rahul Pandey. This is for a period of three years.



Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, from Kashmir who made it to the Indian Administrative Service securing the second rank, has been shifted from Rajasthan cadre to Jammu and Kashmir.

Government of India, Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training has issued a formal order in this regard.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of DOPT (AIS Division) for Inter Cadre Deputation of Athar Aamir-ul- Shafi Khan, lAS from Rajasthan cadre to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for a period of three years in relaxation of the policy.

Athar had been given Rajhstan cadre when there was no vacancy in Jammu & Kashmir.

Khan belongs to Devipora-Mattan village of South Kashmir Anantnag district. He was given Rajhstan cadre after cracking IAS examination in 2017.

Besides Athar, Basharat Qayoom (IAS) has also been shifted from Jharkhan cadre to Jammu Kashmir cadre. One more IAS from Tripura cadre Akshay Labroo has been given Jammu Kashmir Cadre for a period of three years in relaxation of the policy.