Apni Party represents aspirations of all regions: Altaf Bukhari

‘Provide 5 marla plots to urban landless people’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari has said that his party represents aspiration of all the regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking at a joining programme at Party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu today, Bukhari said the people from all faiths have extended support to the party’s policy and agenda of peace, and equitable development.

While welcoming the new entrants into the party, Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the party at the ground level. “The policy and agenda of development and unity among the people has widely been accepted by the people of Jammu as well as of Kashmir. The people from all the communities, sections, and areas are joining Apni Party with a hope that their suffering will end. These people supported the traditional political parties, but they tried to create division between the two regions, and the people,” he said.

Bukhari said that the Apni Party believes in equitable development, unity and equality in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “The traditional political parties exploited the people of both the regions to garner votes from them and return to power. These regional as well as national political parties misused the vote bank of people for their personal gains, and the plight of people remained unchanged for more than seven decades,” he said.

He said that it was due to the policy of divide and rule that these political parties got exposed before the people and lost their trust among the people. “These political parties are not able to face the people in the elections. As there was a political vacuum, the Apni Party came into being to represent the people when others preferred to remain silent on serious issues, but always tried to create division between Jammu and Kashmir regions. We denounce any kind of divisive agenda. Therefore, Apni Party’s acceptance has increased among the people in all the regions, and all sections of society,” he added.

He further said that besides holding elections, the Statehood must be restored to J&K. The AP leader further said that the decision of J&K Govt to allot 5 marla land to landless people under PMAY (G) scheme beneficiaries is a welcome step. However, similar benefits should be given to the urban landless people residing in Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation limits.

Senior party leaders Manjit Singh, Faqir Nath and many other leaders were also present on the occasion.