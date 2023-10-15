Apni Party delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: To apprise about the public concerns and grievances stemming from the infrastructural deficit in the Pir Panjal region, a delegation of Apni Party called on LG Manoj Sinha here today.

The delegation was led by Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari comprised the party leaders from Rajouri district in the Pir Panjal Region.

Their primary agenda was to advocate for enhanced infrastructural development in the region, and the delegation presented their demands for infrastructural development in the area and handed over a memorandum to LG Sinha.

Their demands encompassed several critical issues, including the delimitation of Panchayat segments, renaming specific areas, the establishment of a degree college in Kotranka, the inception of new degree colleges at Peeri and Khawas, restoration of the ANAS irrigation canal, creation of tourism infrastructure, encompassing an Eco-tourism park at Kotranka and an amusement park at Patli Qila, the establishment of a Polytechnic college in Kotranka, a Gujjar Bakerwal hostel in Kotranka, a fire service station in Kotranka Budhal in Khawas, the installation of a 400 KV receiving station in Rajouri, and a 33 KVA receiving station in Kotranka, the establishment of a Crime Police post in Gaibas Narla, the establishment of an Ekalavia Residential Model School in Kotranka, a GAI BAS in Tehsil Khawas, the opening of JK Bank branches at various locations in Rajouri, the establishment of PHE centres, and the construction of essential roads, and so on.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured them that all the major demands put forward would be redressed on priority.

The other members of the delegation were Apni Party’s Vice President and former Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, Party’s Provincial Senior Vice President Chowdhary Qamar Din, District President Rajouri Manzoor Ahmad Bukhari, Sarpanch Chowdhary fazl Chohan, Sarpanch Chowdhary Mir Hussian, and Sarpanch Sofi Aalam Din.