AP Dedicated To Serving Peace And Prosperity In J&K: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said his party is dedicated to serving permanent peace and enduring prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering of new entrants who joined Apni Party today at an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar Bukhari said, “our focus is to serve the people and strive towards peace and prosperity for this land.

“I assure you that this platform will provide the perfect opportunity for you to serve the people in your respective areas”, he told the news entrants.

He said, “the number of political leaders and workers joining our party is a testament to their belief in our agenda and policies”.

“We consider experienced political workers and activists to be our valuable assets, as they possess the skills and knowledge necessary to implement our people-friendly agenda effectively”, he added. (AGENCIES)