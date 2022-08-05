Annual Action Plan for Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme in Power division sanctioned

*Projects of Rs 1172 cr approved

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 5: With the objective of improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector, the UT level reforms committee of the Power Development Department chaired by Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula has approved the Annual Action Plan for Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the Financial Year, 2022-2023.

The Action Plan formulated for Ladakh amounts to Rs 1172 crores and includes various components such as metering, distribution infrastructure works, project management; training capacity building, and other enabling and supporting activities.

In the meeting, Assistant Manager, RECDPL, Shubham Yadav, apprised the participants that the scheme will cover both urban and rural areas of Ladakh. He informed that under RDSS, electricity infrastructure will be built to provide electricity in regions like Changthang, and the border areas of Ladakh. He added that the scheme will also include the modernization of power infrastructure in Ladakh; the creation of downline infrastructure in Zanskar region, and various new power substations.

Further, he informed that the RDSS aims to reduce the AT&C losses in Ladakh to pan-India levels of 12-15%; ACS-ARR gap to zero by 2024-25, and help DISCOMs improve their operational efficiencies.

During the meeting, Advisor Narula emphasised putting in place a mechanism to ensure that the Government departments pay for the electricity consumed promptly. He also asked the Power Development Department to go for underground cabling in certain areas of the region. Further, Advisor Narula asked the PDD to come up with a technical solution to avoid damage to power lines due to high-velocity winds.

The meeting was also attended by Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, Ravinder Kumar, Chief Wildlife Warden, Sajad Mufti, Chief Engineer, PDD, Additional Secretary, Finance, DC Rajath, OSD to Administrative Secretary, Dr. Thakchos, officials of Power Development Department Ladakh and officers from RECPDCL and LPDD.