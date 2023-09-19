Anantnag To Have Its Own Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI)

AC approves transfer of land to RDD

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of land measuring 04 Kanal at Bangi Nowgam, Anantnag in favour of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for establishment of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), an initiative of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, aims to create dedicated infrastructure in each district of the country to impart training and skill up-gradation of rural youth geared towards entrepreneurship development. RSETIs are managed by banks with active co-operation from the Government of India and State Governments.

These offer Skill Development programmes in various avenues. The programmes pertain to agriculture, product programmes (like dress, design, bakery), automobiles, radio/TV repairs other programmes related to skill development and general programmes of skill development for women.