Amid Wet Weather Forecast, Kashmir’s Upper Reaches Receive Light Snowfall

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 27: Higher reaches of Kashmir received light rain and snowfall during the past 24 hours ending the prolonged dry spell in the region, officials said on Saturday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted wet weather till February 3.

The accumulation of snow has forced closure of Mughal Road- that connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district- and the Srinagar-Leh highway on Saturday.

“Both highways are closed due to the snow accumulation,” said a Traffic official.

The MeT said weather would be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches towards late evening on Saturday.

From January 28-29, the weather would be generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places.

“ For the subsequent two days, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places,” MeT said.

There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places from Feb 1- 3.

Due to the wet weather forecast, the MeT said the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass and Zojila particularly during January 28-31.

“ Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the Weather department advised.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ is ending December 30 and there has been no major snowfall so far anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against minus 0.5°C on the previous night. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.4 °C and the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded minus 5.1 degrees last night.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.0°C which was below normal by 1.7°C.