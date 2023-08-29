Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Chhari Mubarak Enroute Holy Cave Shrine

SRINAGAR , Aug 29 : The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as ‘Chhari Mubarak’, today reached Sheshnag where it will halt for the night before heading for the Amarnath holy cave shrine, officials said.

Amidst religious chants, the Chhari was taken from Chandanwari to Sheshnag by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.

The holy mace will reach the cave shrine, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, in south Kashmir Himalayas for special prayers on August 31, which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The holy mace will be taken to Panchtarani on Wednesday for a night halt.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji had left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage.

Giri will carry the holy mace to perform ‘pujan’ and have ‘darshan’ in the early morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31. (Agencies)