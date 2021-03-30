Amarnath Yatra-2021: CEO SASB, on behalf of Lt Governor, invites Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha & Akhara Parishad for the Holy Yatra

HARIDWAR: Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, J&K and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on behalf of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today handed over the Shrine Board’s invitation letter to Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj (President of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha) and Swami Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj (President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad) here at Haridwar.

Nitishwar Kumar, accompanied by Vikas Anand, Dy. CEO, SASB, was on his visit to Haridwar to invite Acharyas, saints and seekers of Sanatna Dharma for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

During the 40th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board which was held recently, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, J&K, who is also the Chairman of SASB instructed the Board for extending special invitations to Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Akhara Parishad and prominent Indian Spiritual Masters for participating in 56-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2021 commencing on 28th June, 2021 in large number with Saints from all over the country.

Nitishwar Kumar requested the President, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who is also Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Juna Akhara, and Swami Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, President, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of Akharas of Sants and Sadhus in India, to undertake the Holy Yatra of lord Shiva and bless the humanity.

Government is already undertaking preparations for an expected 06 lakh yatris for Shri Amarnath Yatra this year with all COVID related precautions and SoPs. Spiritual masters have always showered their blessings for the well-being of people. Their divine presence will be benediction for seekers undertaking the annual pilgrimage, observed the CEO.