Altaf Bukhar’s Mobile number Hacked, Requests People not to accept calls, Whatsapp chats, SMS from this number

SRINAGAR : In a shocking revelation that has sounded alarm bells among the public circles, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari’s mobile number is said to have been hacked.

In this regard Bukhari has issued a public disclaimer carried out by many media outlets stating that his Delhi based mobile number 9810096428 used by him since 1994 has been cloned, duplicated or hacked and the same was being misused by some elements trying to malign his public image.

Bukhari has now requested the general public not to accept any calls, messages or whatsapp chats from the said number.

A notice issued to news agency-kashmir news service (reads), “It is for the information of the general public especially all nears and dears that I, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari S/o Syed Mohammad lqbal Bukhari R/o Kohinoor House, 7, Sheikh Bagh

Srinagar, President, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, was using a mobile No. 9810096428 operated by the telecom company Airtel since 1994. However, I fear that the said mobile no. has been cloned, duplicated or hacked and is being misused for thelast 2 months. In this regard I have already filed acomplaint with the authorities and due process and investigation has been started. I request all members of public not to accept any calls/ messages/chats from the said number and in case any annoying and inconvenient calls/messages/ chats are received from the said number, the same may be reported. I have stopped using the aforementioned number.