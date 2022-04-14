Altaf Bukhari pitches for democratic process in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has pitched for the start of democratic process in J&K.

He was speaking at the Party office, here today, during a joining programme of advocates which was organized by Provincial President Jammu Legal Cell, Vikram Rathore.

While welcoming the lawyers in the party fold, Altaf Bukhari said that the Government of India should restore democratic process in J&K. He further said that the incoming lawyers in the party fold should follow the footsteps of Baba Sahab Ambedkar to strengthen the democratic process.

Altaf Bukhari said that the people have faced difficulties in the last three years as there was no elected Govt and the present form of Govt has also failed to deliver as per the expectation of the people.

“The people have no other option. Hence, there is a need to start a democratic process in J&K. In this situation of hopelessness, the Govt of India must start a democratic process by holding Assembly polls in J&K as early as possible,” he said.

Highlighting the policies and programmes of the Party, he said: “Apni Party’s policies and agenda of telling truth has attracted the people and hence, the people representing different segments of society are coming forward in support of the Party and its agenda.”

He said that the people in J&K were befooled for decades by the traditional political parties with emotional slogans to secure votes in elections. “We do not favour the emotional exploitation of the people. We are here to tell the truth to the people and protect their rights in both the regions irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion. We will not create barriers among the people. We will bring together the people of two regions and also protect their rights i.e., jobs, land and natural resources,” he said, adding that the Apni Party would end the wrong perception of J&K created by the traditional political parties.

Prominent among those who joined Apni Party, include Amjad Khan, Susheel Chandail, Amit Sharma, Aveen Kumar, Vikram Singh, Seemantika, Nishika Thakur, Supriya Gandotra, Rushhall, Qadeer Ahmed, Suresh Singh Chandel, Vijeta Sharma, Arjun Singh, Paramjeet Kotwal, Ayaz Ahmed, Tasleem Arif, Ansl Kalra, Javed Ahmed, Geeta Dogra, Kuljeet Kour, Seema Sharma, Resurka Dogra, Hitish Koul, Rajinder Singh Thakur, Manmeet and others.