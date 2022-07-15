Almost all states prepared draft rules on labour codes; implementation at an appropriate time: Bhupender Yadav

NEW DELHI, July 15: Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said almost all states have prepared draft rules on the four labour codes and the new rules will be implemented at an appropriate time.

The minister’s comment came at a time when speculation is rife that labour codes will be implemented anytime soon as most of the states have firmed up the draft rules.

Talking to PTI, Yadav said, “Almost all states have finalised draft rules on four labour codes. We will implement the codes (in one go) at an appropriate time”.

He also informed that the few states are still in the process of firming up draft rules.

Rajasthan has firmed up draft rules on the two codes and two are left, while West Bengal is in the process of finalising those, the minister said.

There are few Northeast states, including Meghalaya, which have not completed the process of drafting rules on the four codes.

In 2019 and 2020, 29 central labour laws were amalgamated, rationalised and simplified into four labour codes, viz, the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The central government has already pre-published the draft rules for all four codes. Now, states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject.

Labour is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. Under the Labour Codes, rules are required to be framed by the central government as well as by the state governments.

The ministry intends to implement all four labour codes by the Centre and states in one go for a seamless transit to the new legal framework in the country.

The new laws are in tune with the changing labour market trends and at the same time accommodate the minimum wage requirement and welfare needs of the unorganised sector workers, including the self-employed and migrant workers, within the framework of legislation.

The central government has notified four labour codes — the Code on Wages, 2019, on August 8, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 on September 29, 2020.

However, the Centre and states are required to notify rules under the four codes to enforce these laws in their respective jurisdictions.

Under the Codes, the power to make rules has been entrusted to the central government, state government and appropriate government and there is a requirement for publication of rules in their official gazette for a period of 30 or 45 days for public consultation.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated a COVID vaccination drive as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The minister started the drive by taking his booster dose.

He said that the labour ministry is aiming to vaccinate its 100 per cent workforce under its ambit. (PTI)