Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in ‘Drishyam 2’

Mumbai, Apr 30: Actor Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the cast of Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer “Drishyam 2”, which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

In an Instagram post, Tabu shared the news of casting of Khanna, best known for films “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Hungama”, “Race” and “Mom”.

“Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna #TrulyTalented,” she wrote.

Details about his role are currently under wraps.

The first part of the crime-thriller, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-led Malayalam-language movie “Drishyam”.

Headlined by Devgn, the Hindi adaptation chronicled the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident with their older daughter

The sequel, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will see Devgn reprise his role of Vijay Salgoankar. Tabu, who started filming for the movie earlier this week, will return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

“Drishyam 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. (Agencies)