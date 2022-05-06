SRINAGAR, MAY 06: Akshay Labroo today assumed the charge of Director Information and Public Relations here.
Subsequently, after assuming the charge, the Director took a detailed round of the office complex and also interacted with the officials of different sections of the department.
While interacting with the officials, the Director asked them to work with utmost sincerity and dedication.
Akshay Labroo assumes charge as Director Information
