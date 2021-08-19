Ajay Devgn lauds buddy Akshay Kumar for ‘Bell Bottom’

New Delhi, Aug 19: Best buddies Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar seem to never leave a chance to support and laud each other publically for their work contributions to Indian cinema.

The same happened on Thursday when Ajay took to Twitter to praise Akshay’s performance in his recently released patriotic film ‘Bell Bottom’.

The engaging thriller drama was released on August 19- after a long haul due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter was flooded with comments by critics and movie buffs who heaped praises on the movie that stars lead actor Akshay in the role of a RAW agent.

in his congratulatory tweet, superstar Ajay posted “Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations. Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in @akshaykumar #BellBottom.”

The film is based on the story of an undercover agent code-named Bellbottom (Akshay) who embarks on a secret mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor plays Akshay’s wife in the film.

On a related note, Ajay’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ was also released during the Independence Day weekend on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13, 2021. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

The patriotic film that received average response from the critics and audience is inspired by the journey of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and his attempt to rebuild the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local villages, during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Akshay and Ajay share a good bond of friendship. Both superstars are considered among the most successful prolific actors of Indian cinema. Interestingly, the National Film award-winning actors debuted in Hindi cinema in the same year- 1991; Akshay with ‘Saugandh’ and Ajay with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’.

They have also shared screen space in films: ‘Khakee’, ‘Insan’, ‘Suhaag’. The much-anticipated movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is a spinoff to Ajay’s superhit cop drama ‘Singham’, will also see the two superstars uniting. The Rohit Shetty directorial film will also star Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh in key roles. (Agencies)