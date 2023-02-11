Air Asia Fined ₹20 Lakh After DGCA Finds Lapses In Pilots’ Training

NEW DELHI, Feb 11: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of ₹20 lakh on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA said that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.

A Financial Penalty of ₹3 lakh each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, it said. (Agencies)