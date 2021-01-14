Ahead Of Covid Vaccine Rollout, Centre Sends Rulebook To States

New Delhi: Two days to go for the rollout of the Covid vaccines, the Centre circulated the dos and don’ts for vaccination to the states this evening. The rollout on Saturday is expected to cover 3 lakh healthcare workers across 3,006 sites across the country.

Vaccination is allowed only for those who are above the age of 18 years, the Centre said. Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the vaccine.

The Centre also said that interchangeability of vaccine is not permitted. The second dose of the vaccine should also be of the one that was administered as first dose.

Both vaccines cleared by the country’s drug regulator — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — are two-dose vaccines which have to be administered at a 28-day gap.

There is also a strict protocol for people who contracted the virus.

Vaccination will have to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery of patients with active Covid symptoms, those who have been given plasma therapy, and those who are unwell and hospitalized for any other reason.