After Long Dry Spell, Weatherman Predicts Snowfall In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Even as intense dry cold gripped Kashmir and Jammu recorded below normal temperatures on Wednesday, the MeT department said that the long dry spell was likely to end by this weekend.

The Meteorological (Met) department has forecast snow/rain in plains as well as in the higher reaches between January 26 to February 1.

“After the long unbroken dry spell, there is some good news round the corner. Snowfall is expected in Kashmir between January 26 to February 1.

“Between January 28 and 29, light to moderate snowfall in lower, middle and higher reaches is likely to occur at many places while light to moderate snowfall is likely at widespread places between January 30 and 31”, a MeT department statement said.

Srinagar had minus 5.3, Gulmarg minus 4.8 and Pahalgam minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 11.5 and Kargil minus 10.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 2.3, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.5, Bhaderwah minus 1 and Banihal minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. (Agencies)