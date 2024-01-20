After Divorce With Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Ties Knot With Pakistan Actor Sana Javed

KARACHI, Jan 20: Pakistan’s former captain Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has married a second time to the country’s popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi after getting divorced from Sania Mirza.

The cricketer who was previously married to Indian tennis star, Sania, with whom he has a son, released a photograph on a social media platform with his new wife, with the words “And We created you in pairs”.

Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania. (Agencies)