Advisor Bhatnagar visits ITI Seer, HSS Pahalgam; reviews functioning

ANANTNAG, Sept 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today paid a visit to ITI Women, Seer here and took a comprehensive review on the functioning of the institute.

During the visit, the Advisor took a detailed round of the institute and inspected the classrooms, labs, tailoring labs and other trade blocks besides reviewing other facilities of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the faculty of the institute to give their best while imparting training to students and make them skilled as per the modern industrial requirements so as to make them employable. He asked them to equip the students with the knowledge and latest technologies so that they become fruitful for the society.

The Advisor directed them for pre-course handholding of students before admissions so that more students are attracted towards the institution. He impressed upon the officers to start orientation in schools and colleges regarding Skill Development courses offered in the ITI so that maximum students are attracted towards these courses.

On the occasion, the Advisor remarked that the Skill Development Department has a pivotal role to play in providing skill development to overcome the problem of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asserting that education and skill building are the core means for empowering youth, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officers to work with utmost efforts to ensure empowerment of youth by way of imparting requisite proficiency.

During the visit, the Advisor was informed that this institute was established under Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Programme and is imparting training to students in nine trades.

During the visit, several locals also met the Advisor and brought several developmental issues into his notice. The Advisor while interacting with them, assured them that all of their genuine issues will be resolved on priority.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Higher Secondary School (HSS) Pahalgam and took stock of functioning of the institute.

The Advisor also assessed the present status of vaccination among staff and students and directed the Principal of the institute for 100% vaccination of the staff as well as the students above 18 years and strict adherence to CAB for the timely resuming of classwork in the institute.