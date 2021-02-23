Activist Disha Ravi, Arrested In ‘Toolkit’ Case, Gets Bail From Delhi Court

NEW DELHI: Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist arrested in the ‘toolkit’ case earlier this month, was given bail on Tuesday afternoon, subject a personal bond of ₹ 1 lakh.

The Delhi Police has accused Ms Ravi, who was arrested from her home in Bengaluru last week, and activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk of collaborating with the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation for creating the “toolkit” – allegedly linked to the farmers’ protest on January 26 – to trigger dissatisfaction against the government.

They have also accused the three of trying to revive a pro-Khalistani group.