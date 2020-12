SHIMLA: A more stringent law against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the “sole purpose” of adopting a new religion, with a provision of up to seven years in jail for violators, has come into force in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, over a year after it was passed by the State assembly.

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019 was notified by the State Home Department on Friday. It replaces a 2006 law that has been repealed by the assembly. (AGENCIES)