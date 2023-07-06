ACB Traps, Arrests R&B Employee For Taking Bribe in Bandipora

SRINAGAR, Jul 6: ACB traps and arrests Gh. Nabi Wani, clerk in the office of Executive Engineer , R&B Bandipora, while demanding & accepting the bribe of ₹29000 from complainant for helping him in securing contractor card.

A complaint was received by Anti Corruption Bureau UT of J&K from complainant R/O Bandipora against Gh. Nabi Wani, a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora alleging therein that concerned official is demanding bribe of ₹29,000 from him for helping him in securing contractor card. It was alleged by the complainant that he is from a very poor family & presently unemployed despite being post graduate and that in order to earn livelihood for his family, he decided to get a contractor card for himself.

​He further stated that since he was already working as partner with a contractor friend and was very much aware of working as contractor. He went to the office of the executive engineer R&B Bandipora. He met clerk Gh Nabi Wani and requested him that he want to get a contractor card . He asked him for help in securing same and also want to know about formalities to be completed. The concerned clerk assured him in getting the experience certificate also from AEE duly attested by the Executive Engineer Bandipora as required under rules . He asked him to handover the relevant documents like marks cards of 10th/12th, graduation, Pan card, Aadhar card, 04 photographs, bank statement and unemployment certificate to him which he did. He further asked complainant to prepare an affidavit along with e-stamp fee and handover same to him, which also he did.

​After handing over these documents and affidavit , the clerk demanded an amount of ₹30,000 from him as bribe for doing so. Under these circumstances the complainant approached ACB with complaint and requested for legal action against accused clerk. The complainant requested accused clerk for some concession on the pleas that he is very poor and cannot pay huge amount and finally he agreed for ₹29,000/- as bribe to be paid.

​As the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by accused public servant namely Gh. Nabi Wani, clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora, accordingly a Case FIR No. 04/2023 was registered at Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau Baramulla U/S 7 of the P.C Act 1988 & the investigation were initiated.

​During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused clerk red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹29000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities.

​Further investigation in the case are going on.