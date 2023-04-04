ACB Arrests Gram Rozgar Sevak, Block Damhal For Accepting Bribe

SRINAGAR, Apr 3: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday trapped and arrested Gram Rozgar Sevak, Block Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 for release of bill for construction of the Spring.

A complaint was received by Anti-Corruption Bureau against Gram Rozgar Sevak Ajaz Ahmad Mir S/o Nazeer Ahmad Mir R/o Boh Noorabad, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam, for demanding bribe of Rs 7,000 for processing and forwarding the demand of labour money with regards to project namely Bhuhi Naag at Reshipora.

The statement added that since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant namely Ajaz Ahmad Mir and subsequently the Pre-trap verification was conducted, which required prompt action.

“Accordingly, a case under FIR number 03/2023 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag and investigation started,” the statement said.

It added that after registration of the case, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Ajaz Ahmad Mir S/o Nazeer Ahmad Mir R/o Boh Noorabad, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam red handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000. He was immediately arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities,” the statement added.

Further investigation is going on, the statement added.