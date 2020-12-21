ACB produces chargesheet against officials of J&K Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and beneficiaries in violations of permissions granted by LAWDA

Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in case FIR No. 48/2015 in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Kashmir Srinagar.

The instant case was registered on the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of J&K at Srinagar vide order dated 28-10-2015 in PIL No. 159/2002 titled Syed Tahir Geelani V/S State and others in light of the report submitted by the Commissioners, appointed by the Hon’ble court to monitor activities in LAWDA. Investigation conducted into the matter revealed violations of permissions granted by LAWDA or violation of Master plan or without obtaining permission from LAWDA, have taken place which are indicative of the fact that enforcement wing of LAWDA has been acting in collusion with law breakers and facilitated illegal constructions.

On the basis of evidence, oral as well as documentary supported by circumstantial evidence, collected during the course of investigation, it has been prima facia established that the accused Public servant namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Qadir Bhat R/o Kokarbagh Malabagh Habak Srinagar, the then Supervisor (Enforcement wing LAWDA), Parvaiz Ahmad Mir S/o Late Mohammad Yousuf Mir R/o Rozabal Khanyar Srinagar, the then Watcher, LAWDA and other officials by way of abusing their official position have incurred loss to the State exchequer. They have indulged in the corrupt practices by way of allowing illegal constructions within the periphery of Dal lake. Thus, offences u/s 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of Prevention of corruption Act samvat, 2006 and section 120-B RPC were made out against these accused public servants. while-as, offences Section 120-B, 188 RPC are made out against beneficiaries namely Mohammad Tariq Reshi S/o Gh. Mohammad Reshi R/o Ishber Nishat, Tahir Mir (Tahir Gul) S/o Ghulam Mohammad Mir R/o Nigeen Srinagar, Ghulam Mohammad Mir S/o Mohammad Jamal Mir R/o Nigeen, Srinagar and Mohammad Maqbool Beigh S/o Mohammad Abdullah Beigh R/o Beigh Mohallah Nigeen.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 23.02.2021