ACB produced chargesheet against Shabir Ahmed Gorsi and others for illegal mutation of land records

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau presented a charge-sheet before the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu in case FIR No. 16/2016 P/S VOJ (now ACB) U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006, Sec. 419, 420 & 120-B RPC against accused namely (i) Charanjit Singh S/o Jagat Singh R/o House No. 418 Govindpur, Tehsil and District Jammu (Retd SDM) (ii) Paramvir Singh S/o Narinder Singh R/o Karan Bagh Extension, behind Jagdev Bakery upper Gadigarh Jammu (iii) Inderjeet Singh S/o Matwal Singh R/o House No. 395 Ward: No. 04 Govindpur Chatha, Jammu. (iv) Mohinder Paul S/o Harinderjeet Singh R/o Digiana Camp, Jammu near Gurdawara Sahib, and (v) Shabir Ahmed Gorsi S/o Feroz Din R/o Village Ashipura Tehsil and District Shopian at present village Gurah Brahmana, Bantalab, Jammu, then Incharge Patwari Halqa Chack Lala, Jammu holding the charge of Patwari Halqa Deeli, Jammu

The instant case was registered on the written complaint lodged by Sh. Rajinder Singh, Beant Singh and Harcharan Singh Sons of Late Shri Mian Singh R/o House No. 40 near Gatta Factory Dasmesh Nagar Post Office Digiana, Jammu alleging therein that their father namely Mian Singh, who died on 09.08.1998, who was having occupancy rights with respect to land measuring 10 marlas falling under khasra No. 905 min, khata No. 266, khewat No. 235, situated at village Deeli Tehsil & District Jammu. With respect to the said piece of land, a fake and fraudulent fard-e-Intakhab stood issued to someone else in year 2012, impersonating the complainant’s father late Sh. Mian Singh, who later on transferred the ownership of the said land to Smt. Sheraan Khan and Smt. Rajni Bala Mehta in league with the then Patwari Jagjeet Singh and the witnesses of the sale deed namely Paramvir Singh and Mahinder Pal Singh. Pursuant to the receipt of the said complaint, a verification was conducted by Vigilance Organization Jammu (now ACB) which revealed that late Shri Main Singh, who died on 09.09.1998 had occupancy rights of the above mentioned land but someone else (impersonator) after his death, in league with the Patwari namely Shabir Ahmed Gorsi, who was looking after the charge of Patwarkhana/halqa during the leave period of concerned Patwari namely Jagjeet Singh, got issued Fard in his favour. The impersonator later on in league with the accused Patwari Shabir Ahmed Gorsi and witnesses to the sale deed namely Paramvir Singh and Mahinder Pal Singh sold the land of late Shri Main Singh through a sale deed duly executed on 22.02.2012 before the Registrar Jammu in favour of beneficiaries namely Smt. Shereen Khan W/o Kamran Khan and Smt. Rajni Bala Mehta W/o Shri Brijesh Mehta.

The aforesaid acts of omission/commission on the part of the then Patwari Shri Shabir Ahmad Gorsi, unknown impersonator and witnesses to the sale deed namely Paramvir Singh and Mahinder Pal Singh & others prima-facie constitute offences punishable u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. svt-2006, section 419, 420 and 120-B RPC.

During the course of investigation, the allegations levelled in the FIR have been substantiated and offences U/s 5(1) (e) r/w Sec. 5(2) PC Act 2006 419, 420, 120-B/RPC.

Keeping in view the above-mentioned facts emerged on the basis of oral as well as documentary evidence the investigation of the case has been concluded as Proved. Government sanction as required for prosecution of in-service Government servant as envisaged under section 6 of J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006 for launching prosecution against Patwari Shabir Ahmed Gorsi S/o Feroz Din R/o Village Ashipura. Tehsil and district Shopian at present village Gurah Brahamna, Bantalab, Jammu was obtained. Accordingly, the charge-sheet of the case as envisaged U/S 173 Cr. PC was presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the instant case FIR has been fixed on 07.07.2021.