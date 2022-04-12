ACB Produced chargesheet against Govt employee in J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet in Case FIR No: 09/2020 PS ACB Srinagar against accused public servant namely Farooq Ahmad Abassi R/o Boniyar, Baramulla, in the Court of Special Anti-corruption Judge Srinagar.

The instant Case was registered on the basis of a written complaint alleging that Farooq Ahmad Abassi S/o Mohammad Akbar R/o Boniyar, Baramulla, Sub Inspector In J&K Police, then posted in P/S Batamaloo demanded bribe of ₹ 3,000/- from the complainant in lieu of returning the documents of Vehicle bearing Registration No. JK22A-2900 belonging to the complainant which had been retained by the Police Official. Before paying the said amount to the accused, the complainant brought written complaint along with ₹3,000/- thereby requesting for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law. The trap team of ACB laid a successful trap in which accused namely Farooq Ahmad Abassi R/o Boniyar, Baramulla, the then Sub Inspector J&K Police Department was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amounting ₹3,000/- from the complainant and investigation of the case was taken up.

On the strength of facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation has established commission of offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as proved against the accused public servant and after the accord sanction for prosecution by the Govt., the chargesheet of the case was produced before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption Judge Srinagar on today for Judicial determination.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 06.06.2022.