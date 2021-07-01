ACB produced chargesheet against forest official in Disproportionate Assets case

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 32/2015 P/S VOJ (now ACB-Jammu) U/s 5 (1) (e) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and 120-B RPC against Kewal Krishan Sharma, his wife namely Raj Kumari @ Baby Koul, his son namely Ishant Sharma all residents of Village Kachrial, Pallanwala, Tehsil Akhnoor A/P Patta Paloura, Jammu (near Petrol Pump) and Babu Ram Sharma S/o Sh. Gian Chand Sharma R/o Village Kachrial Pallanwala, Tehsil Akhnoor A/P Behind KD Plaza, Mishriwala for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income which stand in his name and the name of his close friends & relatives as benami properties.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of verification, which revealed that Kewal Krishan Sharma by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income as he was only a Forest Guard by profession.

During the course of investigation it was established that, the accused Kewal Krishan Sharma by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices acquired residential houses and residential flat outside union territory worth over crore of rupees. Besides this, the accused has also purchased a number of luxury vehicles viz Mahindra XUV-500, Thar Jeep, Scorpio, Mahindra Rexton, TATA Safari and commercial Volvo bus, Matador, two JCB’s and two Tractors etc. in the name of his family members and close relatives. The accused has also incurred huge expenses on the education of his children, foreign tours and on maintaining lavish lifestyle.

During the investigation it has been established that the accused Kewal Krishan Sharma who was a Forest Guard has in connivance with other accused persons acquired moveable and immovable assets as well as benami assets in the name of his close friends and relatives which are disproportionate to known sources of income of the accused persons.

The charge sheet of the case for commission of offences U/s 5 (1) (e) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and 120-B RPC against all the above named accused persons presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing is fixed for 26.07.2021 for further proceedings.