ACB produced chargesheet against ex-executive Director

BARAMULLA: Anti Corruption Bureau produced chargesheet against Ghulam Mohidin, then Executive Director / Secretary, J&K, State Social Welfare Board before Anti Corruption Court Baramulla in case FIR No. 10/2014 u/s 5(1)(c) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act & sections 409,420,468 RPC.

The instant case was registered in PS VOK, pursuant to the outcome of a verification wherein it was revealed that Ghulam Mohidin, then Executive Director/ Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board has shifted “Swadhar Shelter Home” from District Kupwara to District Budgam in the year 2009 without requisite approval /permission and misappropriated huge amount of money allotted for the said Shelter Home.

Investigation revealed that “Swadhar Shelter Home” was established in February 2006 at Branwari Kupwara for the people rendered homeless by high magnitude earthquake in October 2005. In the month of November 2007, it was vacated due to non-availability of funds and the inmates were asked to proceed to their native destinations. The accused Ghulam Mohidin has shifted “Swadhar Shelter Home” from Branwari Kupwara to Chadoora Budgam in 2009 without requisite approval/permission of the Government. It was found that the destitute (widows/orphans) shown in “Swadhar Shelter Home” had never shifted to Chadoora Budgam.

Investigation revealed that accused has transferred an amount of Rs. 2.50 lacs from the official bank account to Mrs. Hafeeza Begum R/o Firdous Colony Ali Jan Road Srinagar on account of purchase of 03 marla for establishing of Widow Hall at Budgam which does not exist anywhere. It was found that accused has purchased 04 kanals and 03 Marlas of land from the lady in year 2009 @ Rs. 11 Lacs per kanal for personal use and Rs 2,50,000/- was part of the payment made to the land lady against this land. The accused has also issued a bearer cheque Rs. 50,000/- from official account of Swadhar Shelter Home Kupwara in favour of one Mohammad Iqbal shah against purchase of grocery items, which has been denied by the said trader. The investigation has thus established an offence of criminal misconduct against the accused. Accordingly, the charge-sheet of the case was presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla for judicial determination.

Next date of hearing has been fixed on 17.07.2021.