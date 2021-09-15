ACB files charge sheet against former KGBV officials for misappropriation of funds

BARAMULLA, Sept 15: Anti Corruption Bureau Produced Charge Sheet in case FIR No. 29/2014 before the Hon’ble Court of special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla for judicial determination against 03 accused public servants namely Sajad Hussain Mir, the then Warden KGBV Boniyar, Mehraj-ud-din Ahanger, the then Head Clerk in the office of ZEO Boniyar and Khalid Hussain Khan, the then ZEO Boniyar for commission of offences U/S 5(1) (C) (D) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006 and 120-B RPC.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations that these public servants have abused their official positions and have misappropriated a huge amount of Govt. funds that were released during the financial year 2013-14 for meeting out necessary scholastic, non-scholastic, curricular and other infrastructural activities in KGBV Boniyar.

The investigation conducted revealed that the Govt. released an amount of Rs. 62,18,767/- under SSA Scheme for expenditure on account of purchase of uniforms, books, stationary items, medicines, bus fare, excursions and other necessary infrastructural activities in KGBV Boniyar during the financial year 2013-14. Besides an amount of Rs. 92,857/- was also available as previous balance in the official account No. 1766 of KGBV Boniyar making the total as Rs. 63,11,624/-

The investigation revealed that only a meager amount of Rs. 8,26,620/- was incurred for meeting out various requirements/activities in KGBV Boniyar while as the 03 accused public servants abusing their official positions and in league with one another and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves have dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated an amount of Rs. 29,55,050/- and thus caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

The investigation also revealed that an addition amount of Rs. 20,00,000/- was also released in the official account of KGBV Boniyar on account of salary arrears of the teachers of the school during the financial year 2013-14. Instead of disbursement of said amount among the concerned teachers, the accused public servants namely Sajad Hussain Mir, the then Warden KGBV Boniyar deposited the said amount into his personal accounts. On the basis of facts and circumstances together with cogent and clinching evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offences U/S 5(1) (C) (D) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006 and 120-B RPC are made out against the above named accused public servants.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 07.10.2021.