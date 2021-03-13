ACB Attaches Property Worth Crores of former Chief Supervisor, FCI Godown Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: Anti Corruption Bureau attached the properties worth crores belonging to Rakesh Kumar Pargal, the then Chief Supervisor, FCI Godown, Udhampur & former Incharge Vigilance Squad in Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. This is in addition to earlier attachment by ACB of Dogri Haveli, Udhampur.

On the basis of a Preliminary Enquiry to verify the facts that Rakesh Kumar Pargal, Chief Supervisor, FCI Godown, CA&PD Udhampur and Incharge Vigilance Squad in Food Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Department, by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, has amassed huge assets worth crores of rupees in the form of immovable/moveable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. During preliminary enquiry it was found that official has raised assets several times higher than the genuine income (salary) earned by the official from the service period.

During enquiry, it surfaced that Rakesh Kumar Pargal has amassed huge assets worth crores of rupees in his own name and in the name of his family members. Accordingly Case FIR No. 01/2020 in PS ACB Udhampur was registered against him. After registration of FIR, searches were conducted during which 285 gms gold, incriminating material, documents were seized. Some accounts/lockers were also freezed after being found suspicious. Rakesh Pargal is also involved in Case FIR No. 01/2020 in PS ACB Doda regarding misappropriation of Rs.260 Crores on account of cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills. He was also arrested by ACB in this case.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was initially appointed as daily wager in September, 1984 in TSO office Chenani and remained posted in AD office Udhampur, Chief Supervisor (FCS&CA) Deptt) FCI Godown Udhampur. He remained under suspension w.e.f 26-06-2009 to 19-09-2012 (Attached with Directorate Office Jammu) for his involvement in case FIR No.06/2009 u/s 109, 409, 468, 471 RPC r/w sec 5(1) (c ), 5 (1) (D), 5(2) JK PC Act Svt. 2006 P/S VOJ now ACB which is still under trial in the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Udhampur. After the registration of formal case under Anti-Corruption Law and his suspension from Govt. service w.e.f 26-06-2009 to 19-09-2012 he was posted/ appointed in Enforcement squad and Vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicate his deep nexus with other accused officials and private persons.

During the course of investigation it has been found that the accused Rakesh Kumar Pargal by indulging in corrupt and illegal activities has raised commercial building namely Feeling Farm Banquet Hall worth crores of rupees on land measuring 07 Kanals and 05 marlas on the name of Amit Mahajan and Sumit Mahajan Ss/o Kasturi Lal Mahajan R/o 51 B/C Gandhi Nagar and one three storey residential building worth crores at Rakh Badali, Devika Vihar Colony Udhampur purchased by Amit Mahajan and Sumit Mahajan Ss/o Kasturi Lal Mahajan, Veena Mahajan W/o Kasturi Lal Mahajan and Late Kasturi Lal Mahajan S/o Sardari Lal Mahajan R/o 51 BC Gandhi Nagar from J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation Ltd Jammu as Benami Properties.

The Feeling Farm Banquet Hall and Residential Buildings have been attached by Anti Corruption Bureau under Section 8-B of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. Svt. 2006.

Further investigations in both the cases is going on.