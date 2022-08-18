ACB arrests Xen on bribery charges

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Anti Corruption Bureau Srinagar received a written complaint alleging therein that Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department, Ground Water Division, Kashmir is demanding ₹1,36,000 as bribe for issuance of allotment orders in favour of the complainants. The complainants have already paid a bribe of ₹30,000 a few days back. Today second installment of ₹25,000 was supposed to be paid. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused person, the complainants approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

On receipt of the complaint a Case FIR No. 34/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Tariq Ahmad Kachroo S/o Noor Mohd Kachroo R/o Undrus, Pampore-Ladoo Road, Pulwama, presently posted as Executive Engineer, Ground Water Division, PHE (Jal Shakti), Kashmir red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹25,000 from the complainant as second installment of total demand of bribe of ₹1,36,000. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Subsequently, searches were carried out at different locations associated with the accused.

Further investigation into the case is going on.