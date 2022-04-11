ACB arrests two revenue official while accepting bribe in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging that Jameel Hussain Khan, Patwari, Halqa Baghati-E-Shoor, Eidgah Srinagar is demanding ₹ 9,000/- as bribe for issuance of revenue extracts of land in favour of the complainant.

Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 15/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Jameel Hussain Khan, Patwari, Halqa Baghati-E-Shoor, Eidgah Srinagar while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹9000/- through his accomplice namely Shafat-Ur-Rehman from the complainant. Shafat-Ur-Rehman was working as Patwari in Revenue department and was trapped by ACB while accepting bribe. A case FIR No. 15/2009 PS VOK was registered against him. He was convicted by lower court in that case.

Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation into the case is on.