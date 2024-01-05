ACB Arrests BDC Member For Accepting ₹ 10,000 Bribe In J&K’s Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Jan 5: The anti-corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday arrested a Block Development Council member while accepting a bribe in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The complainant filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against two public servants who allegedly demanded a bribe in exchange for the issuance of a disposal permit.

According to the allegations, the complainant, a certified material provider applied for a disposal authorization from DMO Ganderbal after fulfilling all legal requirements.

“The issuance of the permit was delayed on one or the other pretext. When the complainant approached DMO Ganderbal Majid Aziz, the complainant was asked to visit BDC member Gowhar Ahmad and do whatever he demanded”, said an ACB spokesman in a statement.

The statement adds, “The complainant accordingly approached Gowhar Ahmad who demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for the issuance of a document out of which ₹10,000 was to be paid in advance today.”

The statement reads that the complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau to take legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law. “On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 01/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.”

The team, the statement reads, laid a successful trap and caught the accused BDC member red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on the spot.

“Further investigation into the case is going on,” reads the statement.