AC Approves Purchase Of Land For The Construction Of A New Building For JK Guest House, NCR

JAMMU, Nov 25: Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Hospitality & Protocol Department to purchase land for construction of a new building for J&K Guest House at National Capital, New Delhiat an estimated cost of Rs. 26 cr.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, IAS Principal Secretary to Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, attended the meeting.

Pertinently a significant portion of the J&K Guest House at Chanakyapuri (CPGH), New Delhi, was apportioned to the Union Territory of Ladakh following the enactment of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Consequently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir retained only 10 staff quarters and Block-C of CPGH.

The additional building will optimize accommodation for common citizens and patients of UT of J&K who frequent the National Capital City, enhancing the overall availability of lodging facilities.