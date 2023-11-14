Absconder Held In Cheating Case In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 14: Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was absconding for the past four years in a case of cheating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Mohd Zabir was held during a raid in Rajdhani Thanamandi area on Tuesday, they said.

The accused was involved in a cheating case registered against him in 2019. He will be produced before the court, the officials said. (Agencies)