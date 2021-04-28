About 46 passengers airlifted between Kargil & Jammu

SRINAGAR: Airlifting of passengers between border town of Kargil and Jammu and Srinagar continued even though the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir was through for one-way traffic on Wednesday.

The highway reopened on Monday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for about four months due to accumulation of snow and avalanches. Today traffic will ply from Sonamarg in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal to different parts of Ladakh.

Chief coordinator Kargil courier Er Aamir Ali said today, 46 passengers were airlifted in the courier service.

He said 10 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Jammu in AN 32 Kargil courier. Similarly, 36 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil, he added.

Er Ali said 62 passengers were airlifted on Monday and 44 on Tuesday between Kargil and Srinagar.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu and Chandigarh during this winter when the Srinagar-Leh remained closed since January 1 due to accumulation of snow and landslides.

A traffic police official told UNI that today one-way traffic will ply from Sonamarg in Kashmir to UT Ladakh. However, vehicles had to leave Sonamarg between 0700 hrs to 1030 hrs . (Agency)