AAP to stage protest today against growing unemployment: Bains

‘Modi Govt betrayed youth’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Expressing serious concern over betrayal of youth all over the country in general and J&K in particular by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government, Harjot Singh Bains Cabinet Minister of Punjab and Election Incharge Jammu and Kashmir today alleged that the youth are totally disillusioned with the party and Narendra Modi Government.

Talking to reporters here, today he said to express solidarity with the youth of J&K Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold massive protest tomorrow in all Assembly segments in Jammu besides taking Padh yatras (road march).

He said youth in the J&K have been totally cheated as no jobs were given since 2013. Flanked by senior AAP leaders and former Ministers, Harsh Dev Singh and Yash Paul Kundal, AAP leader and District Development Committee, Member, T S Tony and senior leader O P Khajuria, Bains said the youth of country had high hopes with Centre and PM Modi but they have been dashed to ground. “The J&K youth are particularly disillusioned with the Government’s policies as the growing unemployment has been a cause of concern for them”.

He said the parents are worried for the future of their unemployed children. He alleged that every recruitment drive in the UT of J&K turned a big scam and people of the UT are totally disappointed with the policies of the Government which failed to provide them jobs in police, Army, banks etc. He said the SIs and Fire & Emergency Services recruitment turned out to be big scams while the recruitment in border battalions was also a big fraud.

Bains said the SPOs, daily wagers and other contractual employees are on roads protesting against the injustice. Comparing the performance of BJP Government at Centre and in other states with AAP Governments in Delhi and Punjab, he said soon after coming to power in the first Cabinet meeting Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann announced 26,000 jobs for youth which can even be verified.

The people in Gujarat and Himachal also want change now. He said “As Education Minister I filled up 6000 posts of primary teachers in Punjab and 4000 more will join by September. The recruitment has been made in police and jails of Punjab by AAP Government”..

Terming Agniveer a total betrayal of youth in the country, he said they are on roads and AAP will fully support them and their struggle. He assured that in case AAP comes to power it will give justice to Jammu youth in first Cabinet meeting.

Bains said that his party intensified its activities in Jammu and over 12,000 trained youth activists have been engaged in the region. They will work for party and strengthen it in the region and will not seek mandate to contest the elections, he added.

He said people in Jammu lack facilities of hospitals and they have to go to Chandigarh for treatment which takes six to seven hours. Sometimes a serious patient can die in the way, he added.

He however parried a question on restoration of Article 370 saying the matter is sub judice and the people of J&K have to decide about the same. On the protesting PM package employees, he said theirs is a serious issue. Either Government should provide them security or accept their demand.