A Guide on Making the Most of Your EMI Card By Bajaj Finserv

With modern financial tools, you can purchase high-end products without stressing about the immediate impact on your savings. Solutions like the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card make such a perk possible. Thanks to the card, you can bring home any product of your choice on easy and affordable EMIs.

The best part is that you only have to pay minimal Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card charges to avail the service. In addition to this, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card comes with plenty of other advantages, like:

Pre-approved limit of ₹2 Lakhs

Flexible repayment tenure

No foreclosure penalty

No Cost EMI option

Read on to know how to get a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and how you can make the most of it.

How to Get a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

You can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card online through the portal or offline through any partner store. In fact, this process is quite simple, and does not require you to submit a long list of documents, especially if you apply online.

Here is how you can apply for it through the Bajaj Finserv website in just a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website

Navigate to the 'Insta EMI Card' page under the 'Cards' section

Click on 'Apply Online'

Wait to get redirected, and enter your mobile number and click on 'Apply'

Enter the OTP and proceed by providing your basic details

Choose the gender and type of employment

Click on the 'Submit' button to check the limit of your card

Use your Aadhaar card details to complete your KYC verification

Pay Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card charges of ₹530 (inclusive of all taxes) to activate your card

To complete the e-mandate process, provide your bank details and enter OTP for authorisation

You can initiate the offline process at any partner store, and you will be required to fill a few forms. The authorised representatives at these stores will assist with this part of the process.

How to Make the Most of your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Card allows you to shop from a range of products from over 1.2 Lakh partner stores across 2,900+ cities. Do note that there are minimal Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card charges involved. Aside from that, the tool has several features, and here is an overview.

Avail No Cost EMIs and Zero Down Payment

When buying any big-ticket product/service, you can use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and reduce the burden on your savings. This is because you can split the cost into instalments and pay over a tenure of 3 to 24 months. Moreover, when you pay using your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you may not have to pay a down payment.

Pay No Interest and Foreclosure Charges

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card charges include activation and processing fees, meaning you do not have to pay any interest or foreclosure charges. On the other hand, regular EMIs generally charge 10-15% of the cost of the product/service as interest.

Moreover, if you plan to clear the total outstanding amount, you may do so after paying your first EMI. The best part is that you are not charged any amount as a foreclosure penalty.

Purchase from a Plethora of Product Categories

Bajaj Finserv has partnered with over 1.2 Lakh partners across India. These stores offer you a range of products from different categories, and you can shop using your EMI card both offline and online.

In addition, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon also accept these cards. All you have to do is select the desired product and pay with your EMI card. Simply select the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as your preferred payment option and avail the No Cost EMI option.

Enjoy Shopping from Top-notch Brands

Bajaj Finserv partners include top-notch brands across different categories. You can either visit their offline store or brand website to shop for their products or services. Some of the reputed partners at which you can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card include:

Samsung

PepperFry

HomeTown

MakeMyTrip

Goibibo

OnePlus

OPPO

Redmi

fit

Dish TV

You can leverage your EMI card to the fullest by shopping for high-end products and availing deals on these purchases. In some cases, the discounts you enjoy may be exclusive to this EMI card, adding value to your purchase.

Now that you know how to get a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can apply for it on the Bajaj Finserv portal. Alternatively, you can walk into any partner stores and apply for the card.

With nil Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card charges on foreclosure, getting this card can provide you with umpteen benefits. However, analyse the eligibility parameters and other card terms before you apply for one today!