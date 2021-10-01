 6 Situations When Fullerton India Personal Loan Can Be Your Life Saviour

Personal loans are availed for various reasons, especially when one requires extra funds for managing an emergency or fulfilling an aspiration. There are certain unpreceded situations where one might need a lump sum for specific conditions or emergencies. These loans are unsecured, and hence you do not need to pledge collateral as security to avail it. Moreover, they can be easily availed online and the processing is much faster when compared to secured loans.

That’s why Personal loans are called instant loans for a reason. They are saviors to help you sail through personal situations when you are short of finances.

Let’s check the situations when a Fullerton India Personal Loan can be your life savior.

Medical Emergency

Medical emergencies are always costly. Given the rise in medical costs, any acute treatment might exhaust your financial savings, however prepared you are. Also, sometimes, one may discover that their insurance may not cover all the costs of the required treatment, or one may run out of insurance cover during an ongoing treatment. In such situations, salaried applicants can easily avail of instant loans through the Fullerton India Instaloan app, where one can apply for a personal loan in a few steps. The documents are verified through digital processing. Upon successful verification checks and evaluation of all documents, the funds are disbursed to your bank account shortly after approval.

Debt Consolidation

Handling multiple debts and EMI’s with varying timelines is stressful. It could even lead to missing out on timelines and adversely affecting your credit history. Credit history is an essential factor to avail of any loan. Hence availing of personal loans can help you consolidate any existing loans and have a single repayment date. It also reduces the cumulative interest rate that you would have had to pay otherwise.

Wedding Expenses

Weddings in India are celebrated with pomp and show. Many marriages are happening in dream destinations which are on the trends right now. As weddings are always grand, there will always be an unprecedented expense that will crop up at the last moment, whether you need finances to go that extra mile and achieve that perfect wedding. Fullerton India InstaLoan app is just a tap away.

Home Decor and Renovation

Buying a home is the most significant decision and yet a crucial one in one’s life. It does exhaust your savings arrange for new appliances and home décor for your home or remodel it. Taking an online personal loan is a viable option to consider. You can avail up to INR 25 lakhs by applying for a personal loan online to renovate or decorate your home just the way you want it because good things don’t have to wait.

Higher Education

Education cost in India as well as abroad is on the high rise and unpredictable. Whether you plan to enroll your child for higher studies or to pursue an advanced skill certification course for yourself, a personal loan provides the flexibility of repayment without causing turbulence in your finances. All you have to do is calculate your monthly EMI’s and interest rates using a personal loan EMI calculator to plan your finances and determine the best interest rates accordingly.

Applying for an education loan may not always cover the miscellaneous cost of boarding, travel, relocation, tuition fees and other expenses. Moreover, education loans have a long process and are only often granted to students pursuing full time courses from ivy league institutions, and who have a stellar academic record.

A personal loan can help you support your child’s dreams without worrying about the finances and you can repay the loan through monthly EMIs selecting a tenure between 12-60 months as per your convenience. Fullerton India offers instant personal loans of up to INR 25 lakhs for such instances. With this loan, you don’t have to worry about the education expenses taking a toll on your budget.

Unplanned Vacation Costs

Everyone needs a relaxing vacation no matter what. Everyone looks forward to going on a holiday in India or abroad to detach themselves from the hectic schedule and unwind. Whether it is a spiritual trip or a visit to a dream destination, Personal loans let you plan on the vacation without having to worry about financial restrictions. No matter how unplanned your vacation is, you can easily avail of your loan by applying online. If your loan is approved, then the amount will be disbursed to your account in a few hours.

Conclusion

Personal loans are a boon for financial planning without having to disturb the planned monthly budget. Fullerton India offers personal loans with interest rates as low as 11.99*% per annum.

Thus, if you are salaried and need a little extra funding, all you need to do is install the Fullerton personal loan app on your mobile from the comfort of your home and follow two to three steps. You will need to upload the documents required into the app and wait for approval. We will inform you within a few minutes regarding the sanction of your loan. The loans are moistly approved within a few hours if the documentation is clear and you meet all the eligibility criteria required. Apply today!