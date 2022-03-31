Six feared dead after cab falls into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

Rajouri, March 31: At least six persons were killed and several others critically injured in a road accident at Tarraran Wali in Surankote sub division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

As per official reports, a cab carrying baratis skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet deep gorge at Tarraran Wali.

He added that a number of passengers have received injuries. “We fear deaths of six persons but things will be clear later on,” he said.(Agencies)