6.1-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA [INDONESIA]: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku on Wednesday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake, which hit at 11:43 a.m. local time (0443 GMT), was centered 67 km southeast Maluku Tengah district with a depth of 10 km. (AGENCY)