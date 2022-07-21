505 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, July 21: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 505 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 458456, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 277 were from the Jammu division and 228 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 2077 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 451618 officials said.

152 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 97 from Jammu division and 55 from Kashmir division, they said.