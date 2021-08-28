50 enthusiasts participate in Jammu Tourism’s Kite Flying event

JAMMU, Aug 28: As many as 50 enthusiasts on Saturday participated in Kite Flying event organised by the Directorate of Jammu Tourism as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on glorious 75 years of Independence. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer inaugurated the event.

A total of 50 kite enthusiasts participated in the event.

The blue sky was dotted with numerous kites of various shapes, colour and sizes which added to everyone’s delight.

Dr Langer said, Kite flying has been a integral part of the Culture of India. Kites have the ability to drag us out of our homes and go back to childhood for a while.”

Directorate of Tourism, Jammu jointly organised with JKTDC the second edition at Tawi River Front Park. Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu, said Kites have been a part of a tradition since ancient time and even today they are flown to celebrate various festivals and sentiments.”

“Ever since we started thinking about organizing a Kite Flying Festival in Jammu we were sure that it will get a great response.

I would like to thank the people of Jammu for making our initiative a thorough success and using Indian Thread for Flying Kites, he said.

Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) said, The purpose of organizing this event was to revive the age old tradition of kite flying and provide Jammuites an opportunity to witness Patanagbaazi out in the open.” This Festival is also a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav Celebrations (75 years of India’s Independence).

“This event will be made a regular feature in coming years and will be organized in a more grand manner which will help in attracting tourists from all parts of India,” said the Deputy Director.

Pertinent to mention that the participants used only Indian Thread for flying Kites.

Subhang Sethi and Mohit Sharma were declared winners in two categories and each of them won a 2N/3D stay at Patnitop sponsored by JKTDC and Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, for a family of four. All the participants were presented certificates.

Joint Director Tourism, Natasha Kalsotra, Sukriti Sharma, GM, JKTDC, Dr Neha Mahajan DDT, Planning Jammu, Rahul Mahajan, Accounts Officer, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, Sheena Sahni, ADT, Jammu and other officers/officials of Tourism Department supervised the event. (Agencies)