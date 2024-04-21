50 coaching centre students hospitalised over food poisoning in Pune district

PUNE, Apr 21 : More than 50 students from a private coaching centre in Maharashtra’s Pune district have been hospitalised after they suffered from food poisoning, a police official said on Sunday. All are in a stable condition, he said.

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students. It offers coaching to students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the senior official said.

After having dinner at the coaching centre on Friday night, more than 50 students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day.

The students were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable, the official said. The police have launched a probe into the food poisoning incident and food samples are being sent for lab testing, he added. (PTI)