5 JKAS Officers Transferred In J&K

JAMMU, August 12: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to separate orders, Saleem Beigh (JKAS), General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Naeem-ul-Nisa (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, against an available vacancy. “She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote, till further orders.”

Naresh Kumar (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Amar Jyoti Raina (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Meanwhile, as per separate order, Vishal Sharma (JKAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, according to another order, Sheetal Pandita, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has transferred and her services placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further adjustment. (Agencies)