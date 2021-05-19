5-bedded Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha directs DCs & Health Dept to ensure 5-bedded Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K as many households may not have the option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. Each Centre to have One Oxygen-Supported Bed for immediate patient care

He said Rs. 1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives.

These Centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kit and linked to nearest health centres. This will strengthen health infrastructure in Rural Areas.

The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the Panchayats/ concerned Medical Staff / ASHA Workers. Mobile testing vans to be utilized to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers.

Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals. Ambulance services in rural areas to have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid dedicated Hospitals, added the LG.