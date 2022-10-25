4649 dengue cases, 7 deaths reported in J&K this year so far: Official

3,784 cases from Jammu district alone

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: At least 3,784 dengue cases and seven deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far with six from Kashmir division.

A top health official that around 15003 tests have been conducted so far and 4,649 have been tested positive.

Of 4,649 cases 90percent of cases which is 3,784 cases are from Jammu district only.

They added that cases include 154 from Samba, 64 from Kathua, 320 from Udhampur, 83 from Reasi, 47 from Rajouri, 22 from Poonch, 116 from Doda, 29 from Ramban, 13 from Kishtwar and six from Kashmir besides that 12 from other states. Also, seven people have died.

As per the data, today 37 dengue cases in two children and 35 adults were reported in J&K.

According to official data, the highest number of 1,837 cases were reported in 2013 but this year, the figure has surpassed the previous one. (KNO)