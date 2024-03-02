‘400 plus for Modi’ is common people’s demand: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

Jaunpur (UP), Mar 1: “400 plus for Modi” is common people’s demand, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said.

It is not only the BJP worker appealing for 400 plus mandate, but the common citizen of India who wants a third term for Narendra Modi to lead India in the Amritkaal, he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a meeting with party workers in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In the last two terms Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the tallest leader today, his word is heard with respect and awe by Heads of State across the world and because of him India’s stature has grown and India’s word is being taken seriously at the high table in all international fora, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

PM Modi’s out-of-the-box decisions have given a push to different sectors including Space, Railways, Roads, Infrastructure and Electronics-Communication, and which has posted India’s economy from 11th rank to 5th largest economy and is now on the verge of occupying 3rd rank, the Union Minister said.

“In 2014, when PM Modi took over, India stood as the world’s tenth largest economy. In less than ten years, we jumped to 5th position. Hopefully this year it will emerge as the 4th largest economy and during PM Modi’s 3rd term, India will be the world’s 3rd largest economy, marching on to become the No.1 economy by 2047,” he said.

During Financial Year 2023-24, Indian economy grew at 6 percent plus for the third successive year even as the global economy struggles to grow at around 3 percent. We are the third-largest fintech economy in the world after the USA and the UK, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has the 3rd largest Start-up Ecosystem globally and is home to the fastest-growing unicorns. “From just about 350 StartUps in the year 2014, StartUps in India grew over 300 times in over nine years. After PM Modi gave the clarion call ‘StartUp India, Stand Up India’ from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day address and rolled out the special StartUp scheme in 2016, today we have over 1,30,000 Startups, besides more than 110 Unicorns,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi unleashed India’s Space research by opening up the hitherto conservative and secluded sector. India has literally reached for the moon and beyond with the twin feats of Chardyaan-3 and Aditya L1 solar mission in the last year alone. Within a short span of just about four years, the number of Space Startups has gone up from a mere single digit to over three digits.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the Global Innovation Index we ranked 81 in 2014, we have jumped 41 places, today we are No. 40 in the world.

“India of 2024 is ready to take a giant leap, backed by its scientific acumen and technological prowess,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh Central government jobs was fulfilled by the Modi Government under the Rozgar Mela. The youth are also being given an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme. “The focus has not been just to create employment but also to build entrepreneurship, transforming the youth from job seekers to job creators,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said ‘Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ have been the hallmark of Good Governance during the last ten years of Modi Government. Common people are also reaping benefits of welfare schemes with the elimination of middlemen through DBT and JAM, he said.