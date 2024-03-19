‘400 Paar’ Is Common People’s Demand: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Mar 19: “400 Paar” for Modi is common people’s demand, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said.

At the same time, “Udhampur 4 lakh Paar” is common people’s demand in Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency which is all set to beat its own victory margin record, he said.

It is not only the BJP worker appealing for 400 plus mandate, but the common citizen of India who wants a third term for Narendra Modi to lead India on the path to “Viksit Bharat”, he said.

The Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was interacting with media on the sidelines of a series of meetings with groups of citizens from all walks of life at his parliamentary office here.

In the last two terms Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the tallest leader today, his word is heard with respect and awe by Heads of State across the world and because of him India’s stature has grown and India’s word is being taken seriously at the high table in all international fora, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

PM Modi’s out-of-the-box decisions have given a push to different sectors including Space, Railways, Roads, Infrastructure and Electronics-Communication, and which has posted India’s economy from 11th rank to 5th largest economy and is now on the verge of occupying 3rd rank, the Union Minister said.

“In 2014, when PM Modi took over, India stood as the world’s tenth largest economy. In less than ten years, we jumped to 5th position. Hopefully this year it will emerge as the 4th largest economy and during PM Modi’s 3rd term, India will be the world’s 3rd largest economy, marching on to become the No.1 economy by 2047,” he said.

During Financial Year 2023-24, Indian economy grew at 6 percent plus for the third successive year even as the global economy struggles to grow at around 3 percent. We are the third-largest fintech economy in the world after the USA and the UK, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has the 3rd largest Start-up Ecosystem globally and is home to the fastest-growing unicorns. “From just about 350 StartUps in the year 2014, StartUps in India grew over 300 times in over ten years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi unleashed India’s Space research by opening up the hitherto conservative and secluded sector. India has literally reached for the moon and beyond with the twin feats of Chardyaan-3 and Aditya L1 solar mission in the last year alone.

“India of 2024 is ready to take a giant leap, backed by its scientific acumen and technological prowess,” he said.

As India entered the Amrit Kaal marking the 75th year of Independence, the Youth is the centre of focus of the Modi Government by empowering the Amrit-Peedhi, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh Central government jobs was fulfilled by the Modi Government under the Rozgar Mela.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to effectively convey to the common masses, particularly youth and women, the enormous development that has taken place in Udhampur constituency in the last 10 years under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Therefore, the common citizen believes that India can become the world’s leading economy under the leadership of PM Modi because of the outreach he commands across the world and the common people also feel confident under the Government headed by Shri Narendra Modi,” he said.